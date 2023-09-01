10 Easy-Care Plants That Survive With or Without You
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Snake Plant
: Snake plants thrive in low light, need infrequent watering, and are excellent air purifiers
ZZ Plant: ZZ plants can tolerate low light conditions, require minimal water, and have attractive glossy green leaves
Succulents and Cacti: Succulents and cacti are drought-tolerant, come in various shapes and sizes, and prefer bright direct sunlight
Peace Lily: Peace lilies thrive in low to moderate light, produce elegant white flowers, and need occasional watering
Pothos: Pothos are adaptable to low to moderate light conditions, have trailing vines, and should be watered when dry
Spider Plant: Spider plants prefer indirect light, produce long arching leaves, and should be watered when the soil surface is dry
Aloe Vera: Aloe vera loves bright, indirect sunlight, has succulent leaves filled with soothing gel
Rubber Plant: Rubber plants thrive in bright, indirect light, have large, dark green leaves, and should be watered when dry.