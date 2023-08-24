Producer: Priyanka Das
10 Easy Desserts You Can Make With Nutella
Nutella and Coconut Brownie: Indulge in these rich and creamy, yet easy-to-bake brownies.
Lazy Cake: Slather Nutella over any biscuit you may have at home. Make a tower of them; voila! you have a cake.
Nutella Babka Bun: Impress your family and friends by including Nutella in the traditional buns.
Chocolate Nutella Cake: Mix large spoonfuls of Nutella into your chocolate cake for extra yumminess!
Nutella Puff Pastry: When you bake these pastries the next time, insert dollops of Nutella to make them delish.
Nutella Cookie Sandwich: Bake cookies and slather Nutella between them to make tasty sweet sandwiches.
Chocolate Nutella Pudding: This no-bake dessert tastes best when served chilled!
Nutella Cheesecake: Make your cheesecake even more irresistible by adding generous amounts of Nutella into the batter.
Nutella Raspberry Tart: The sweetness of Nutella mixed with the tartness of raspberries will make you crave for a second piece.
Nutella-stuffed Strawberries: Dip fresh strawberries into Nutella and chill them before serving with some nuts.
