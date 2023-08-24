Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

10 Easy Desserts You Can Make With Nutella

Nutella and Coconut Brownie: Indulge in these rich and creamy, yet easy-to-bake brownies.

Lazy Cake: Slather Nutella over any biscuit you may have at home. Make a tower of them; voila! you have a cake.

Nutella Babka Bun: Impress your family and friends by including Nutella in the traditional buns.

Chocolate Nutella Cake: Mix large spoonfuls of Nutella into your chocolate cake for extra yumminess!

Nutella Puff Pastry: When you bake these pastries the next time, insert dollops of Nutella to make them delish.

Nutella Cookie Sandwich: Bake cookies and slather Nutella between them to make tasty sweet sandwiches.

Chocolate Nutella Pudding: This no-bake dessert tastes best when served chilled!

Nutella Cheesecake: Make your cheesecake even more irresistible by adding generous amounts of Nutella into the batter.

Nutella Raspberry Tart: The sweetness of Nutella mixed with the tartness of raspberries will make you crave for a second piece.

Nutella-stuffed Strawberries: Dip fresh strawberries into Nutella and chill them before serving with some nuts.