10 Easy Flowering Plants To Grow In September
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Marigold:
Vibrant blooms that thrive in the Indian climate, often used for festive decorations
Portulaca:
Low-maintenance succulent with colorful, delicate flowers that flourish in warm conditions
Zinnia:
Bright and cheerful flowers available in various colors, perfect for late summer planting
Cosmos:
Tall and graceful flowers that add a touch of elegance to gardens
Pentas:
Clusters of star-shaped flowers that attract butterflies and hummingbirds.
Petunia:
Versatile and easy-to-grow flowers that bloom profusely throughout the season.
Vinca (Periwinkle):
Drought-tolerant flowers with glossy foliage, great for borders and containers
Celosia:
Distinctive crested blooms in warm shades, thriving in hot and humid conditions