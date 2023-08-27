10 Easy Flowering Plants To Grow In September

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Marigold: Vibrant blooms that thrive in the Indian climate, often used for festive decorations

Portulaca: Low-maintenance succulent with colorful, delicate flowers that flourish in warm conditions

Zinnia: Bright and cheerful flowers available in various colors, perfect for late summer planting

Cosmos: Tall and graceful flowers that add a touch of elegance to gardens

Pentas: Clusters of star-shaped flowers that attract butterflies and hummingbirds.

Petunia: Versatile and easy-to-grow flowers that bloom profusely throughout the season.

Vinca (Periwinkle): Drought-tolerant flowers with glossy foliage, great for borders and containers

Celosia: Distinctive crested blooms in warm shades, thriving in hot and humid conditions