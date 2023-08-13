10 Edible Flowers

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Nasturtium

Both the flowers and leaves are edible with a peppery flavor, making them a colorful addition to salads and dishes.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus flowers have a tangy flavor and are commonly used to make teas, jams and syrups.

Lavender

Known for its soothing aroma, lavender flowers can be used in baking, teas, and even as a garnish for sweet or savory dishes.

Marigold

Marigold petals can be used to add color and a unique flavor to various dishes. They are used as a garnish in salads.

Chrysanthemum

These flowers come in various colors and have a slightly bitter taste. They are often used in teas, salads, and stir-fries.

Borage

Borage flowers have a mild cucumber-like flavor and are often used as a garnish or added to salads.

Chamomile

They have a mild, apple-like flavor with hints of sweetness and can be used to infuse teas, other beverages, desserts, and various culinary creations.

Daylily

Daylily flowers have a mild, slightly sweet taste. They can be eaten fresh or used in cooking and garnishing.

Viola (Pansies and Violets)

Viola flowers are used as a colorful and edible garnish for salads, desserts, and drinks. Its petals can be crystallized to decorate cakes.

Squash Blossoms

These bright yellow flowers are delicate and have a mild, slightly sweet flavor. They can be stuffed, battered, and fried.