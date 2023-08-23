Producer: Peuli Bakshi
10 Enlightening Chanakya Quotes
“A person should not be too honest. Straight trees are cut first and honest people are screwed first.”
“Once you start working on something, don’t be afraid of failure and don’t abandon it. People who work sincerely are the happiest.”
“Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats the beauty and the youth.”
“The fragrance of flowers spreads only in the direction of the wind. But the goodness of a person spreads in all directions.”
“There is no austerity equal to a balanced mind, and there is no happiness equal to contentment; there is no disease like covetousness, and no virtue like mercy.”
“As soon as the fear approaches, attack and destroy it.”
“Before learning to handle others, learn to handle yourself.”
“The biggest guru-mantra is: Never share your secrets with anybody. It will destroy you.”
“There is some self-interest behind every friendship. There is no friendship without self-interests. This is a bitter truth.”
“Even if a snake is not poisonous, it should pretend to be venomous.”
