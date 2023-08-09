10 Extracurricular Activities To Enroll Your Kids In

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Enrolling your kids in extracurricular activities can provide them with valuable life lessons and social skills. However, consider your child’s interests and preferences when choosing them. Here are 10 enriching extracurricular activities to consider.

Sports

Football, basketball, swimming, martial arts – sports foster teamwork, discipline, and physical fitness.

Music Lessons

Learning an instrument like piano, violin, or guitar promotes creativity and enhances cognitive skills.

Dance Classes

Ballet, hip-hop, or other dance styles help with coordination, self-expression, and confidence.

Art and Craft

Drawing, painting, and crafting encourage creativity, imagination, and fine motor skills.

Theater or Acting

Drama classes boost self-confidence, communication skills, and teamwork.

Volunteer & Community Service

They can provide kids with valuable life lessons, empathy, and a sense of social responsibility. 

Yoga 

It can offer kids physical, mental, and emotional benefits like flexibility, strength, stress reduction and better concentration.

Scouting 

Scouts develop life skills, leadership abilities, and an appreciation for nature.

Language Classes

Learning a new language opens cultural doors and enhances cognitive development.

Model UN, Mock Trial or Debate Ckub

They can foster critical thinking, communication skills, and a deeper understanding of global and legal issues.