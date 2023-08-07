5 facts about chocolates
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Switzerland is the biggest consumer of chocolate in the world.
The word chocolate is thought to be derived from xocóatl.
Cocoa was domesticated roughly 5000 years ago.
Chocolate was initially consumed as a bitter drink.
The Spanish were responsible for bringing cocoa to Europe.
The first chocolate bar was molded in 1847.
Chocolate made it to the military in 1937 as a ready-to-eat ration.
White chocolate is technically not ‘chocolate’ due to the absence of cocoa solids
Theobromine in chocolates is poisonous for dogs because they can’t digest it.