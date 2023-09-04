10 Famous Nelson Mandela Quotes
Producer: Riya Ashok
“Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
“One cannot be prepared for something while secretly believing it will not happen.”
“Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.”
“For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”
“Lead from the back — and let others believe they are in front.”
“A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.”
“Live life as though nobody is watching, and express yourself as though everyone is listening.”
“It is said that no one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its jails.”
