Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

10 Fish That Can Be Tank Mates With Goldfish

Hillstream Loach

This oddball fish prefers cooler temperatures just like goldfish do.

Hog-nosed Catfish

This docile fish can be a great companion for goldfish with their cleaning capabilities.

Dojo Loach

A popular tank mate for goldfish, they thrive in cold water.

Bristlenose Pleco

While some say they are a controversial pick, these fish are actually great alongside goldfish.

Rubbernose Pleco

Also known as rubber lip, this fish is another great choice to kept with goldfish.

You may also like

White Cloud Mountain Minnow

This playful fish is an interesting addition to the tank.

Ricefish

This cold water fish produces a large waste load, so make sure there’s enough room for the goldfish and ricefish.

Hoplo Catfish

The docile catfish with their long whiskers are great to have with goldfish.

Variatus Platy

This fish is known to give birth to many babies, which your goldfish will happily eat away to keep the population in check.

Longfin Rosy Barbs

Keep a large school of rosy barbs to avoid any bullying from the goldfish. 