10 Fish That Can Live Without Oxygen

Walking Catfish

These fish can absorb atmospheric oxygen through their skin and mouth and can “walk” short distances on land in search of water.

Mudskipper

They have the ability to breathe through their skin and the lining of their mouth. They are adapted to live in intertidal zones where oxygen levels may fluctuate.

Electric Eel

They can surface to breathe atmospheric air to supplement their oxygen needs. They have specialized respiratory structures that enable this behavior.

Anabantoidei (Gouramis and Bettas)

These labyrinth fishes possess a specialized labyrinth organ that allows them to breathe atmospheric air by gulping it from the surface.

Arowana

Arowanas have modified swim bladders that allow them to breathe air, particularly during stagnant or low-oxygen conditions.

Pufferfish

Some pufferfish species can extract oxygen from the air using specialized structures, enabling them to survive in oxygen-deprived waters.

Weather Loach

They can absorb oxygen through their skin and have the ability to survive in muddy waters with low oxygen levels.

Bichir

These fish have both gills and primitive lungs, allowing them to breathe air. They can survive in water with low oxygen levels or even short periods out of water.

Climbing Perch

Climbing perch can tolerate oxygen-poor waters by using their accessory air-breathing structures.

Snakehead Fish

They can gulp air from the surface due to their accessory air-breathing organs. This adaptation helps them survive in stagnant or low-oxygen waters.