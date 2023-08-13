Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Plum trees produce delicate white or pink blossoms that add beauty to orchards in the spring.
Olive trees have small, creamy white flowers. These flowers are wind-pollinated and eventually develop into olives.
Apple trees produce beautiful pink or white blossoms in the spring, sometimes used as ornamental decorations.
Orange trees have fragrant white flowers, that are often used for their fragrance in perfumes and essential oils.
Turnip plants produce small white or yellow flowers, which are edible.
Onion plants develop spherical clusters of small white or pink flowers., which are edible as well.
Eggplant plants produce small purple or white flowers, that develops into eggplant fruit.
Papaya trees have distinct male and female flowers. The female ones develop into papayas.
Carrot plants produce clusters of small white flowers, typically in their second year of growth.
Pear trees produce white or pink blossoms in the spring. These blossoms are sometimes used for decorative purposes.