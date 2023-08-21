Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

10 Flowers Named after the British Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth Rose

The silver-pink bloom was first named in the 1950s to mark the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the British throne.

Princess Anne Rose

The English rose was named for Princess Anne, Princess Royal, in 2010, in recognition of the work she does for the Riding for the Disabled charity.

Queen Victoria Lobelia

Tall, straight, and red, these flowers are as distinctive as the plant’s famous namesake. They are an excellent addition to any floral display.

Duke of Edinburgh Rose

The deep pink rose made its debut in June 2021, just before what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

Queen Mum Agapanthus

Named after Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, the flowers of this agapanthus are white with a touch of blue at the base.

Princess Charlotte Chrysanthemum

The delicate pink blooms with green tips were given its name in advance of the Princess’ first birthday. 

William and Catherine Rose

This dainty rose was named in honour of the royal wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine, which took place at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Georgie Boy Daffodil

The bright and fun daffodil is named after the young heir of the British throne, when he was just nine months old.

Diana, Princess of Wales Rose

Named after the hugely popular royal, the classic hybrid tea rose was first presented in a ceremony at the British Embassy in Washington DC.

Princess Diana Clematis

Introduced in 1984, this is the second flower named after Lady Di. The bright pink flowers reflect the beauty and personality of the ‘People’s Princess.’