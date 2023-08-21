10 Flowers Named after the British Royal Family

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The silver-pink bloom was first named in the 1950s to mark the accession of Queen Elizabeth II to the British throne.
The English rose was named for Princess Anne, Princess Royal, in 2010, in recognition of the work she does for the Riding for the Disabled charity.
Tall, straight, and red, these flowers are as distinctive as the plant’s famous namesake. They are an excellent addition to any floral display.
The deep pink rose made its debut in June 2021, just before what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.
This dainty rose was named in honour of the royal wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine, which took place at Westminster Abbey in 2011.
Named after the hugely popular royal, the classic hybrid tea rose was first presented in a ceremony at the British Embassy in Washington DC.
Introduced in 1984, this is the second flower named after Lady Di. The bright pink flowers reflect the beauty and personality of the ‘People’s Princess.’