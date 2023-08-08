10 flowers to grow in August in your home garden
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Marigolds: Vibrant and easy-to-grow summer flowers.
Zinnias: Colorful blooms that flourish in August.
Sunflowers: Tall and cheerful additions to your garden.
Cosmos: Delicate flowers that attract butterflies.
Petunias: Cascading blooms that thrive in warmth.
Alyssum: Fragrant ground cover for late summer.
Verbena: Clusters of vibrant flowers for sunny spots.
Portulaca: Drought-resistant flowers with bright colors.
Salvia: Upright spikes of flowers in various hues.
Coreopsis: Dainty blooms that bring a pop of color.