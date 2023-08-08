10 flowers to grow in August in your home garden

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Marigolds: Vibrant and easy-to-grow summer flowers.

Zinnias: Colorful blooms that flourish in August.

Sunflowers: Tall and cheerful additions to your garden.

Cosmos: Delicate flowers that attract butterflies.

Petunias: Cascading blooms that thrive in warmth.

Alyssum: Fragrant ground cover for late summer.

Verbena: Clusters of vibrant flowers for sunny spots.

Portulaca: Drought-resistant flowers with bright colors.

Salvia: Upright spikes of flowers in various hues.

Coreopsis: Dainty blooms that bring a pop of color.