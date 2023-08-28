10 Food Items Rich in Vitamin D
Producer: Riya Ashok
Excellent sources of vitamin D are tuna, trout, mackerel, salmon, and mackerel.
One of the best sources of vitamin D is cod liver oil, which is made from the liver of codfish.
Vitamin D is present in egg yolks, however the exact amount depends on the hens’ diet.
Maitake and shiitake mushrooms, for example, can contain a modest quantity of Vitamin D, particularly if they have been exposed to sunshine.
Vitamin D is one of the several nutrients that can be found in beef liver.
Swiss and cheddar cheeses, for example, contain trace quantities of vitamin D.
Some tofu products, especially those meant to mimic dairy products, are fortified with vitamin D.
Chops, for example, are a pork product that might increase your vitamin D consumption.
Oysters contain zinc and other crucial elements, including vitamin D.