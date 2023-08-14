10 Foods Extremely Harmful For Your Health

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Trans fat is the worst for health. Found in many processed and fried foods, trans fats can raise bad cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease.
Fried foods can be high in unhealthy fats and contribute to weight gain, heart disease, and digestive problems.
Drinks like- soda, cola, sugary juices and energy drinks can contribute to obesity, type 2 diabetes, dental problems and more.
Processed meats such as bacon, sausages, and hot dogs are often high in sodium and preservatives, linked to an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers.
Regular high alcohol consumption can damage the liver, increase the risk of addiction, and contribute to various health problems.
Refined grains like white bread, sugary cereals, pastries, donuts, etc. can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar and contribute to weight gain.
Ultra-processed foods loaded with additives, like frozen pizza or sausages, can lead to weight gain and health issues.
These often contain high levels of sodium and unhealthy additives that can impact blood pressure and overall health.
Foods with excessive salt content like- extra cheesy pizza or popcorn, can lead to high blood pressure and other health complications.