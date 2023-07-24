Producer:  Peuli Editor: Mohit Bisht

10 Foods Rich In Vitamin C

Citrus fruits

Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are well-known for their high vitamin C content.

Broccoli

This cruciferous vegetable is packed with vitamin C, along with other vitamins and minerals.

Kiwi

Kiwi is packed with vitamin C, even more so than many citrus fruits. It improves plasma vitamin C levels.

Guava

Guava is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, containing more than most citrus fruits.

Papaya

Papaya is another tropical fruit abundant in vitamin C.

Bell peppers

Red, green, and yellow bell peppers are excellent sources of vitamin C.

Tomato juice

It is rich in vitamin C and helps to improve heart health, skin health, and even prevent cancer.

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts offer a healthy dose of vitamin C.

Leafy green vegetables

Kale and spinach are leafy green vegetables with a good amount of vitamin C.