10 Foods Rich In
Vitamin C
Citrus fruits
Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes are well-known for their high vitamin C content.
Broccoli
This cruciferous vegetable is packed with vitamin C, along with other vitamins and minerals.
Kiwi
Kiwi is packed with vitamin C, even more so than many citrus fruits. It improves plasma vitamin C levels.
Guava
Guava is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, containing more than most citrus fruits.
Papaya
Papaya is another tropical fruit abundant in vitamin C.
Bell peppers
Red, green, and yellow bell peppers are excellent sources of vitamin C.
Tomato juice
It is rich in vitamin C and helps to improve heart health, skin health, and even prevent cancer.
Brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts offer a healthy dose of vitamin C.
Leafy green vegetables
Kale and spinach are leafy green vegetables with a good amount of vitamin C.