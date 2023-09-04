10 Foods to Support Hair Growth

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Eggs are packed with protein, biotin, and essential vitamins, all of which promote hair growth.
This leafy green is high in iron, which helps carry oxygen to hair follicles for growth.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon promotes scalp health and adds shine to hair.
Loaded with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes aid in the production of sebum, which keeps the scalp healthy.
Avocados are rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, which can improve hair’s overall health and appearance.
Berries are high in antioxidants, which protect hair follicles from damage.
Legumes like lentils and kidney beans provide ample protein, iron, and biotin for hair health.
Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals that promote hair growth.
Greek yogurt is a great source of protein and probiotics, which can contribute to a healthy scalp.
Oysters contain zinc, a mineral that helps prevent hair loss and strengthens hair.