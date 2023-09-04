Black Section Separator
10 Foods to Support Hair Growth

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

EGG

Eggs are packed with protein, biotin, and essential vitamins, all of which promote hair growth.

SPINACH

This leafy green is high in iron, which helps carry oxygen to hair follicles for growth.

SALMON

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon promotes scalp health and adds shine to hair.

SWEET POTATO

Loaded with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes aid in the production of sebum, which keeps the scalp healthy.

AVOCADO

Avocados are rich in healthy fats and vitamin E, which can improve hair’s overall health and appearance.

BERRY

Berries are high in antioxidants, which protect hair follicles from damage.

BEANS

Legumes like lentils and kidney beans provide ample protein, iron, and biotin for hair health.

NUTS

Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals that promote hair growth.

GREEK YOGURT

Greek yogurt is a great source of protein and probiotics, which can contribute to a healthy scalp.

OYSTERS

Oysters contain zinc, a mineral that helps prevent hair loss and strengthens hair.