Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht

10 Funny Short Jokes That Guarantee A Laugh

Why do bees have sticky hair? Because they use honeycombs.

What’s a snake’s favorite subject in school? Hiss-tory.

How do you throw a space party? You planet.

Two artists had an art contest. It ended in a draw.

What do you call a magic dog? A labracadabrador.

Why did the nurse need a red pen? In case she needed to draw blood.

What is an astronaut’s favorite part on a computer? The space bar.

What’s a private investigator’s favorite shoe? Sneak-ers.

Why does Humpty Dumpty love autumn? Because Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

What did one traffic light say to the other? Stop looking at me, I’m changing.