Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
10 Funny Short Jokes That Guarantee A Laugh
Why do bees have sticky hair? Because they use honeycombs.
What’s a snake’s favorite subject in school? Hiss-tory.
How do you throw a space party? You planet.
Two artists had an art contest. It ended in a draw.
What do you call a magic dog? A labracadabrador.
Why did the nurse need a red pen? In case she needed to draw blood.
What is an astronaut’s favorite part on a computer? The space bar.
What’s a private investigator’s favorite shoe? Sneak-ers.
Why does Humpty Dumpty love autumn? Because Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.
What did one traffic light say to the other? Stop looking at me, I’m changing.
NEXT: 7 Secrets To Know For A Happy Marriage