10 Greatest Indian Freedom Fighters You Should Know

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Known as Netaji, Bose founded the Indian National Army (INA) and sought international support to free India from British rule.
Leader of the nonviolent resistance movement, Gandhi’s philosophy of Satyagraha (truth and nonviolence) inspired millions and led to significant changes in India’s fight for freedom.
A young revolutionary who sacrificed his life for the country’s independence, Bhagat Singh is remembered for his bravery and dedication.
An instrumental figure in unifying India’s princely states after independence, Patel’s efforts contributed to the creation of modern India.
The first Prime Minister of independent India, Nehru played a key role in shaping India’s democratic institutions and policies.
A strong advocate of complete self-rule or “Swaraj“. He popularized the idea of Swadeshi (using local products) and Boycott, as methods of protest against British rule.
A prominent leader in the struggle, Rai was known for his role in the non-cooperation movement and his efforts to mobilize public opinion.
A courageous queen known for her swordsmanship skills, played a significant role in the Sepoy Mutiny (1857).
A leader from Tamil Nadu, Kamaraj aimed at increasing literacy among masses and played a significant role in the Quit India Movement.
Known for her participation in nonviolent protests against British colonial rule, the Gandhi-led Salt Satyagraha and the Quit India Movement.