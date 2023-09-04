10 GREATEST TEACHERS OF ALL TIME

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
An ancient Indian teacher, philosopher, economist, and strategist, Chanakya’s teachings are encompassed in his treatise “Arthashastra“. He remains a symbol of wisdom in India.
An ancient Chinese philosopher whose teachings on ethics, morality, and social harmony have had a lasting influence on Chinese culture and beyond.
A great philosopher, his work in comparative religion and philosophy helped bridge Eastern and Western thought.
An Indian poet, philosopher, and educator, Tagore was the first Asian to be awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature for his poetry and plays.
An Italian physician and educator, she developed the Montessori method of education, which emphasizes self-directed learning.
A spiritual leader and philosopher, he introduced Indian philosophy to the Western world. His teachings on unity and the potential within every individual continue to inspire people worldwide.
A student of Plato, Aristotle’s teachings encompassed a wide range of subjects, including philosophy, science, ethics, and politics.
Known as the People’s President of India, he was a renowned scientist and teacher, who encouraged youth to pursue science and innovation.
Known as the teacher of Helen Keller, Anne Sullivan’s dedication and innovative methods helped Keller overcome her disabilities and learn to communicate.
An Indian social reformer and educator, she played a pivotal role in promoting girls’ education and women’s rights in India during the 19th century.