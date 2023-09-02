10 Handy Kitchen Hacks You  Should Know

Producer: Peuli Bakshi Editor: Aparna Singh
Place a garlic bulb between two metal bowls and shake vigorously to separate the cloves.
To check if eggs are fresh, place them in a bowl of water. Fresh eggs sink and old ones float.
Put the cookies in an airtight container along with a slice of white bread, to retain their freshness and soft texture.
Place rubber bands on the ends of cutting boards to prevent slipping.
Place unripe avocados in a paper bag with a banana or apple to speed up the ripening process.
Freeze small portions of foods like cut fruits, sauces, chicken stock, etc., in different ice cube trays, for ease of use.
Cut creamy foods like cheesecake and goat cheese with a dental floss.
Wrap the crown of a bunch of bananas in plastic wrap to extend their freshness.
If the freezer is fully loaded or isn’t working, wrap a bubble plastic warp (insulator) around the ice cream tub/packet.
Place meat and marinade in a Ziploc bag for even coating and easy cleanup.