10 Handy Kitchen Hacks You  Should Know

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi Editor: Aparna Singh

Easy Garlic Peeling

Place a garlic bulb between two metal bowls and shake vigorously to separate the cloves.

Egg Test

To check if eggs are fresh, place them in a bowl of water. Fresh eggs sink and old ones float.

Keep Cookies Soft

Put the cookies in an airtight container along with a slice of white bread, to retain their freshness and soft texture.

Rubber Bands on Cutting Boards

Place rubber bands on the ends of cutting boards to prevent slipping.

Ripen Avocados Faster

Place unripe avocados in a paper bag with a banana or apple to speed up the ripening process.

Freeze Liquid/Solid Foods

Freeze small portions of foods like cut fruits, sauces, chicken stock, etc., in different ice cube trays, for ease of use.

Easy Cutting of Creamy Foods

Cut creamy foods like cheesecake and goat cheese with a dental floss.

Wrap On Bananas

Wrap the crown of a bunch of bananas in plastic wrap to extend their freshness.

Keep Ice Cream Cool

If the freezer is fully loaded or isn’t working, wrap a bubble plastic warp (insulator) around the ice cream tub/packet. 

Ziploc Bag

Place meat and marinade in a Ziploc bag for even coating and easy cleanup.