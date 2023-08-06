10 reasons to eat mushrooms
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Mushrooms are a great low-calorie, low-fat alternative to meat.
Mushrooms have a pectin high content, a soluble fiber that slows down digestion.
Copper-rich foods like mushrooms contribute to collagen formation in the skin.
Mushrooms are high in selenium, a mineral that has been found to strengthen the immune system.
Mushrooms are a major source of a variety of vitamins and minerals.
Mushrooms are a major source of dietary fiber, which is an essential part of a healthy diet.
Mushrooms are a great alternative to protein rich meats.
Mushrooms contain beta-glucans, which have anti-inflammatory properties.
Mushrooms are a good source of vitamin B6, which is essential for proper brain function.