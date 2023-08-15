10 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Bread

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Opt for bread made from whole grains like oats, barley, or quinoa. These grains provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Rye bread is lower in gluten than wheat bread and provides a unique flavor and potential benefits for blood sugar control.
Corn tortillas are healthier alternative to wheat bread, due to less gluten and carbohydrate content. You can have it as a taco or wrap too.
Paleo-friendly breads use ingredients like almond flour, coconut flour, and eggs to create a grain-free option.
Replace bread with large lettuce leaves or collard greens to create a low-carb wrap for sandwiches.
This is a type of sprouted grain bread made from a mix of grains and legumes. It’s rich in protein, fiber, and various nutrients.
Cauliflower can be used to create a gluten-free and lower-carb bread alternative that’s rich in vitamins and minerals.
Slice sweet potatoes thinly and toast them for a nutrient-rich, gluten-free base for your toppings.
Using eggs as a buns or burger base instead of bread can be a protein-rich and low-carb option.
Oopsie bread is a gluten-free alternative to wheat bread. It’s made primarily from eggs and cream cheese, resulting in a light and fluffy texture.