10 Healthy Habits To Help You Live Longer
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Balanced Diet: Eat a variety of nutrient-rich foods for overall health
Regular Exercise: Engage in physical activity to boost cardiovascular fitness
Stay Hydrated: Drink enough water daily to support bodily functions
Quality Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night.
Manage Stress: Practice relaxation techniques to reduce chronic stress
Social Connections: Maintain strong relationships for emotional well-being
Limit Smoking & Alcohol: Minimize or quit smoking and limit alcohol intake
Regular Check-ups: Schedule regular medical check-ups for early detection and prevention