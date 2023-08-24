10 Healthy Habits To Help You Live Longer

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Balanced Diet: Eat a variety of nutrient-rich foods for overall health

Regular Exercise: Engage in physical activity to boost cardiovascular fitness

Stay Hydrated: Drink enough water daily to support bodily functions

Quality Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night.

Manage Stress: Practice relaxation techniques to reduce chronic stress

Social Connections: Maintain strong relationships for emotional well-being

Limit Smoking & Alcohol: Minimize or quit smoking and limit alcohol intake

Regular Check-ups: Schedule regular medical check-ups for early detection and prevention