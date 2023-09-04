Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Manuj Yadav

10 Healthy Ingredients to Add in Kadha

Basil Leaves: Basil leaves (tulsi) are rich in vitamin C and zinc. Their anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties can help protect you from infections.

Cinnamon: Also known as dalchini, it consists of antioxidant properties that boost immunity and combat infections. It also lowers the risk of chronic diseases.

Black pepper: It has anti-inflammatory properties that work towards relieving inflammation-causing infections.

Clove: Rich in antioxidants, cloves are great for boosting immunity.

Turmeric: Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, known to reduce swelling, infection and helps in maintaining overall health.

Ginger: Fresh ginger is excellent for fighting infections.

Cardamom: Cardamom is a great antioxidant, and is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties.

Licorice: Also known as mulaithi, it helps in boosting immunity and has anti inflammatory properties.

Honey or Jaggery: You can use honey or jaggery to balance the flavour and bring sweetness to your kadha.

Munnaka: Munnaka (raisins) have cough suppressant and throat-soothing properties.