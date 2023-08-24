10 Heartfelt Quotes Of Princess Diana
Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that someone might do the same for you
I don’t go by the rule book; I lead from the heart, not the head
Hugs can do great amounts of good, especially for children
I want to walk into a room, be it a hospital for the dying, and feel that I am needed. I want to do, not just to be
The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other
I’d like to be a queen in people’s hearts but I don’t see myself being queen of this country
I think the biggest disease this world suffers from is people feeling unloved
I want to be a queen of people’s hearts, in people’s hearts, but not a queen of England