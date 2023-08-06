10 places for a solo trip in india
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Rajasthan is more than what you think. Here, you can go on jungle safaris as well as sandy deserts.
Goa is a go-to destination for sunset treks, beaches and good food.
Kerala is the perfect place for solo travels as it is rich in natural beauty.
Ladakh is home to immense natural beauty, untouched by pollution.
Manali sees numerous solo travelers from across the world.
Hampi has history and adventure living side by side.
Pondicherry is home to remnants of French culture.
Varanasi is the perfect place to find spiritual solace.
Rishikesh, the yoga capital, is the perfect place to backpack.
The beaches of Andaman are unmatched.