Producer: Peuli Bakshi

10 High Paying Jobs That Don’t Require Maths

Sonographer

Sonography (a medical field speciality) doesn’t require much math. One can earn upto 5 LPA by reading sonograms (images produced by an ultrasound).

Judge

One can earn upto 2.5 LPA by hearing legal cases and pronouncing sentences. No calculations are needed for it, just critical thinking is sufficient.

Marketing Manager

Creating promotional materials and organizing sales campaigns for an organization with their team, is what a marketing manager does. It can fetch you upto 22 LPA.

Psychotherapist

They treat people’s emotional and mental illnesses through talk therapy. One can earn upto 5 LPA by becoming a therapist.

You May Also Like

Editorial Manager

They direct the production of written content, web content, or video content. They may manage print, digital or hybrid publications, and earn upto 17 LPA.

Web Developer

They create and maintain websites, through coding, and programming. They might also design visual elements of the website, and earn upto 7 LPA.

Art Director

They oversee design and visual elements in various industries, like magazines, theater shows or television programs, and earn upto 7.6 LPA.

Historian

They research and interpret historical events and trends and earn upto 12 LPA. They might work independently or for universities, government agencies or historical societies.

Criminal Investigator

They investigate and solve crimes through research, interviews, and forensic evidence analysis, and can earn upto 1 LPA.

Animation and Graphics

They create visual content, animations, and graphics for various media, relying more on creative skills. They can earn around 11 LPA.