10 High Paying Jobs That Don’t Require Maths

Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Sonography (a medical field speciality) doesn’t require much math. One can earn upto 5 LPA by reading sonograms (images produced by an ultrasound).
One can earn upto 2.5 LPA by hearing legal cases and pronouncing sentences. No calculations are needed for it, just critical thinking is sufficient.
Creating promotional materials and organizing sales campaigns for an organization with their team, is what a marketing manager does. It can fetch you upto 22 LPA.
They treat people’s emotional and mental illnesses through talk therapy. One can earn upto 5 LPA by becoming a therapist.
They direct the production of written content, web content, or video content. They may manage print, digital or hybrid publications, and earn upto 17 LPA.
They create and maintain websites, through coding, and programming. They might also design visual elements of the website, and earn upto 7 LPA.
They oversee design and visual elements in various industries, like magazines, theater shows or television programs, and earn upto 7.6 LPA.
They research and interpret historical events and trends and earn upto 12 LPA. They might work independently or for universities, government agencies or historical societies.
They investigate and solve crimes through research, interviews, and forensic evidence analysis, and can earn upto 1 LPA.
They create visual content, animations, and graphics for various media, relying more on creative skills. They can earn around 11 LPA.