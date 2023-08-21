Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Guava is a tropical fruit that provides around 4.2 grams of protein per cup. It’s also rich in vitamin C, fiber, and various antioxidants.
Blackberries contain about 2 grams of protein per cup, along with dietary fiber and vitamins.
Jackfruit offers around 2.4 grams of protein per cup when cooked. It’s often used as a meat substitute due to its texture.
Avocado contains about 2 grams of protein per fruit and is also packed with healthy fats, fiber, and various vitamins.
Mulberries provide about 2.1 grams of protein per cup and are also a good source of vitamins and antioxidants.
Kiwifruit offers around 2.1 grams of protein per cup and is also rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fiber.
Pomegranate seeds provide around 1.5 grams of protein per cup and are known for their antioxidant properties.
Apricots offer approximately 2.2 grams of protein per cup, along with vitamin A and dietary fiber.
Raspberries contain approximately 1.5 grams of protein per cup and are loaded with dietary fiber and antioxidants.
Pineapple contains around 1.5 grams of protein per cup and is known for its sweet and tangy flavor.