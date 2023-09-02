Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Nisha Dubey

10 Hobbies To Reduce Stress

Gardening: Spending an hour or two in the sun, tending to new life and more, can bring much joy in your life.

Photography: It may help you see the world in a different light and gain alternative perspectives.

Scrapbooking: It will help you store your memories by means of creativity and journaling. 

Maintaining an Aquarium: Watching an aquarium can lower your blood pressure, as per scientific studies. It requires attention without actually being overwhelming.

Puzzles: Engaging your mind to puzzles can divert it from the stressors of your life.

Drawing and Colouring: Process your emotions by artistically drawing them on paper.

Exercise: Physical activities not only are great for your physical health but a boost for your mental health.

Knitting: The repititive motion can help you get into a flow, thereby reducing the stress. You can also gift personalised presents to your loved ones.

Playing an Instrument: Music has amazing benefits. Apart from listening to it, playing an instrument like the piano or guitar can be great stress-buster.

Writing: Writing down your emotions can be cathartic and relaxing. Maintain a journal to see its effects.