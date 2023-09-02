Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Nisha Dubey
10 Hobbies To Reduce Stress
Gardening:
Spending an hour or two in the sun, tending to new life and more, can bring much joy in your life.
Photography:
It may help you see the world in a different light and gain alternative perspectives.
Scrapbooking:
It will help you store your memories by means of creativity and journaling.
Maintaining an Aquarium:
Watching an aquarium can lower your blood pressure, as per scientific studies. It requires attention without actually being overwhelming.
Puzzles:
Engaging your mind to puzzles can divert it from the stressors of your life.
Drawing and Colouring:
Process your emotions by artistically drawing them on paper.
Exercise:
Physical activities not only are great for your physical health but a boost for your mental health.
Knitting:
The repititive motion can help you get into a flow, thereby reducing the stress. You can also gift personalised presents to your loved ones.
Playing an Instrument:
Music has amazing benefits. Apart from listening to it, playing an instrument like the piano or guitar can be great stress-buster.
Writing:
Writing down your emotions can be cathartic and relaxing. Maintain a journal to see its effects.
NEXT: 7 Uncommon Hobbies To Have