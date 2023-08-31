10 Homely House Plants That Don’t Need Much Watering 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Haworthia: Small succulent with striking rosette patterns that requires minimal watering

Air Plants: These unique plants absorb moisture from the air and need occasional misting

String of Pearls: Drought-tolerant succulent that adds charm with its cascading growth

Cactus: Classic low-water plant that thrives in arid conditions

Jade Plant: Thick leaves store water, allowing it to endure periods without watering

Burro’s Tail: Another trailing succulent that demands little attention when it comes to watering

Mother-in-Law’s Tongue: Hardy and drought-resistant, thriving in various conditions

Christmas Cactus: Blooms beautifully with sporadic watering, making it easy to care for