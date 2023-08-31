10 Homely House Plants That Don’t Need Much Watering
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Haworthia: Small succulent with striking rosette patterns that requires minimal watering
Air Plants: These unique plants absorb moisture from the air and need occasional misting
String of Pearls: Drought-tolerant succulent that adds charm with its cascading growth
Cactus: Classic low-water plant that thrives in arid conditions
Jade Plant: Thick leaves store water, allowing it to endure periods without watering
Burro’s Tail: Another trailing succulent that demands little attention when it comes to watering
Mother-in-Law’s Tongue: Hardy and drought-resistant, thriving in various conditions
Christmas Cactus: Blooms beautifully with sporadic watering, making it easy to care for