10 Hungriest Countries In The World

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Number of people facing severe hunger: 26 million

Primary drivers of hunger: Conflict and displacement

Afghanistan

Number of people facing severe hunger: 19.9 million

Primary drivers of hunger: Four decades of conflict

Yemen

Number of people facing severe hunger: 17 million

Primary drivers of hunger: Civil war

Syria

Number of people facing severe hunger: 12 million

Primary drivers of hunger: Civil war

The Sahel

Number of people facing severe hunger: 13 million (projected)

Primary drivers of hunger: Armed conflict and climate extremes

South Sudan

Number of people facing severe hunger: 7.7 million

Primary drivers of hunger: Civil war and historic flooding

Sudan

Number of people facing severe hunger: 15.8 million

Primary drivers of hunger: Conflict and intercommunal violence, floods and inflation

Somalia

Number of people facing severe hunger: 6 million (projected)

Primary drivers of hunger: Drought, civil war and rising food prices 

Northern Ethiopia

Number of people facing severe hunger: 6 million (projected)

Primary drivers of hunger: Armed conflict

Haiti

Number of people facing severe hunger: 4.7 million (projected)

Primary drivers of hunger: Political unrest, gang violence and extreme weather events 

Data sourced from UN World Food Program