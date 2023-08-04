Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Aparna Singh
10 Hungriest Countries In The World
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
Number of people facing severe hunger:
26 million
Primary drivers of hunger:
Conflict and displacement
Afghanistan
Number of people facing severe hunger:
19.9 million
Primary drivers of hunger:
Four decades of conflict
Yemen
Number of people facing severe hunger:
17 million
Primary drivers of hunger:
Civil war
Syria
Number of people facing severe hunger:
12 million
Primary drivers of hunger:
Civil war
The Sahel
Number of people facing severe hunger:
13 million (projected)
Primary drivers of hunger:
Armed conflict and climate extremes
South Sudan
Number of people facing severe hunger:
7.7 million
Primary drivers of hunger:
Civil war and historic flooding
Sudan
Number of people facing severe hunger:
15.8 million
Primary drivers of hunger:
Conflict and intercommunal violence, floods and inflation
Somalia
Number of people facing severe hunger:
6 million (projected)
Primary drivers of hunger:
Drought, civil war and rising food prices
Northern Ethiopia
Number of people facing severe hunger:
6 million (projected)
Primary drivers of hunger:
Armed conflict
Haiti
Number of people facing severe hunger:
4.7 million (projected)
Primary drivers of hunger:
Political unrest, gang violence and extreme weather events
Data sourced from UN World Food Program