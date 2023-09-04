Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Manuj Yadav
10
‘I Miss You’
Quotes You Can Use
“The moment you walk away, my heart misses you already.”
“My mind clings to your memory like the tides to the moo
n.”
“Your love cast a magical spell that makes me miss you every day.”
“You broke into my heart and stamped your memory. Now I miss you w
ith every breath.”
“I can’t tell you how much I miss you. My arms don’t reach that far.”
“I miss you like a puppy misses their favorite toy.”
“I know it might be cheesy, but missing you is not ea
sy.”
“Happiness is hard to find when my heart is missing you.”
“My heart misses the piece that you took with you.”
“Missing you is a tear of love that rolls gently down my cheek.”
NEXT: 7 Quotes on Love by
William Wordsworth