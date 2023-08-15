Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, this historic fort is made of red sandstone.
One of the largest forts in the country, it has been the site of many films, such as Hum Saath Saath Hain and The Dark Knight Rises.
Built around the 10th century, this fort has the second oldest record of usage of ‘zero’; it was found in a temple of this fort.
It was the first Indian monument to be declared the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.
Built by the Rajput family of Kangra state, it was majorly destroyed by an earthquake in 1905.
An amalgamation of Bundela and Maratha styles of architecture, this was the fort where Rani Laxmi Bai used to reside.
It was home to some of the most precious diamonds in the world, including the Kohinoor, Nassak, and Hope.
Located on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, it is now a gorgeous heritage hotel that is thronged by visitors.
One of the most majestic forts of Rajasthan that is not built on a hilltop, it is just 5 hours away from the Thar desert.
