Impressive Forts In India

Red Fort, Delhis

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, this historic fort is made of red sandstone.

Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur

One of the largest forts in the country, it has been the site of many films, such as Hum Saath Saath Hain and The Dark Knight Rises.

Gwalior Fort, Gwalior

Built around the 10th century, this fort has the second oldest record of usage of ‘zero’; it was found in a temple of this fort.

Agra Fort, Agra

It was the first Indian monument to be declared the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.

Kangra Fort, Kangra

Built by the Rajput family of Kangra state, it was majorly destroyed by an earthquake in 1905. 

Jhansi Fort, Jhansi

An amalgamation of Bundela and Maratha styles of architecture, this was the fort where Rani Laxmi Bai used to reside. 

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad

It was home to some of the most precious diamonds in the world, including the Kohinoor, Nassak, and Hope. 

Neemrana Fort, Neemrana

Located on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, it is now a gorgeous heritage hotel that is thronged by visitors.

Junagarh Fort, Bikaner

One of the most majestic forts of Rajasthan that is not built on a hilltop, it is just 5 hours away from the Thar desert.

Jaigarh Fort, Jaipur

