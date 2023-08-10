10 Independence Day Wishes, Messages & Quotes
Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living? –
Mahatma Gandhi
Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties. —
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Let us celebrate this day with pride and gratitude for the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. May the spirit of freedom always prevail in our hearts.
Liberty is a legacy, let’s pass it on with pride. Remembering the journey that led us here, Happy Independence Day 2023!
May the spirit of freedom and democracy live forever in our hearts. Happy Independence Day!
The strength of a nation lies in the homes of its people. Let us all work together to make our country a better place.
India is a land of diversity, but we are united by our love for our country. Let us celebrate our independence with pride and unity.
May the tricolor flag fly high always, and may the spirit of patriotism always remain in our hearts. Happy Independence Day!
Let us pledge to make India a better place for all, where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. Happy Independence Day!
India is a land of opportunity, and let us all work together to make it a land of prosperity for all. Happy Independence Day!
