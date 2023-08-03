10 Indian Languages To  Wish Happy Friendship Day

Best friends need no specific words and phrases to convey  their love. 

If you have friends scattered in different states of India, here’s your guide to wish them a ‘Happy Friendship Day’ in their native language.

HINDI Mitrata diwas ki shubhkamnaye

KANNADA Sneha Dinacaraneya Subhasaya

TELUGU Sneha dinotsava subhakanksalu

TAMIL Iniya Natpu Nal

MALAYALAM Santeasakaramaya Sahrda Dinam

MARATHI Aanandee maitree divas

BANGLA Subha bandhutba dibasa. 

GUJARATI Khusa Mitrata Divasa

PUNJABI Mitarata divasa mubaraka

URDU Dosti ka din mubarak ho