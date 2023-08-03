10 Indian Languages To
Wish Happy Friendship Day
Best friends need no specific words and phrases to convey
their love.
If you have friends scattered in different states of India, here’s your guide to wish them a ‘Happy Friendship Day’ in their native language.
HINDI
Mitrata diwas ki shubhkamnaye
KANNADA
Sneha Dinacaraneya Subhasaya
TELUGU
Sneha dinotsava subhakanksalu
TAMIL
Iniya Natpu Nal
MALAYALAM
Santeasakaramaya Sahrda Dinam
MARATHI
Aanandee maitree divas
BANGLA
Subha bandhutba dibasa.
GUJARATI
Khusa Mitrata Divasa
PUNJABI
Mitarata divasa mubaraka
URDU
Dosti ka din mubarak ho