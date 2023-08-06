10 Indian Superfoods
You Should Know About
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Known for its active compound curcumin, turmeric has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Turmeric
Moringa leaves are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a highly nutritious superfood.
Moringa
Amla is a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting the immune system and promoting hair and skin health.
Amla
Curd is a good source of calcium, protein, vitamin and phosphorus. It improves digestion and boosts immune system.
Curd (Yogurt)
Makhana is low in calories and fat, and high in fiber, calcium and antioxidants. It promotes bone, heart and kidney health.
Makhana
Sesame seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron.
Sesame Seeds
Daliya
(B
ulgur Wheat
)
Daliya is a good source of plant-based protein and is low in fat. It aids in digestion, supports bowel regularity, and helps keep you feeling full and satisfied.
Methi is rich in protein, vitamin, fiber, iron and calcium. It helps regulate blood sugar levels and aids digestion.
Methi
(Fenugreek Seeds)
Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb known for reducing stress, improving energy levels, and supporting overall well-being.
Ashwagandha
Jau can help reduce cholesterol levels, promote proper bowel movements and is a great weight management diet.
Jau (Barley)