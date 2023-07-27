Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
10 Indoor Plants That Are Safe For Dogs And Cats
They are a popular flowering safe houseplant for pets. They thrive in low light, moderate temperature and average humidity.
African violets
This pet-friendly plant usually covers the soil, discouraging pets to dig. They look great in small hanging baskets and around indoor trees as a companion plant.
Baby’s tears
The low maintenance plant is a safe choice for pets. They can survive in bright but indirect light and needs infrequent watering.
Chinese moneyplant
The plant is listed as non-toxic for cats, dogs, and humans. They usually grow to a height of six feet or more.
Banana tree
This variety of succulent is safe for dogs and cats as it is non-toxic. It should get 4-6 hours of sunlight everyday and watered eery 1-2 weeks.
Echeveria
This blooming plant is a great choice for homes with pets. Its thick, ruffled leaves in different colours are non-toxic to dogs and cats.
Gloxinia
The hardy houseplant is non-toxic to cats and dogs, making them ideal as indoor plants. Its cascading foliage makes it ideal for floating helves or hanging baskets.
Spider plant
The carnivorous plant makes for a fun indoor plant. Despite its “traps”, the plant is non-toxic to dogs and cats.
Venus fly trap
Your cat may be tempted to play with the palm fronds. Worry not, as these plants are not toxic for pets.
Areca palm
These lush plants have shaggy fronds, which may tempt your pets to chew them. However, the foliage is non-toxic for cats and dogs.
Boston fern