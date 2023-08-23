10 Inspirational Oprah Winfrey Quotes

Producer: Peuli Bakshi Editor: Aparna Singh
“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.”
“Turn your wounds into wisdom.”
“The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.”
“Real integrity is doing the right thing, knowing that nobody’s going to know whether you did it or not.”
“You become what you believe, not what you think or what you want.”
“The more you trust your intuition, the more empowered you become, the stronger you become, and the happier you become.”
“Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher.”
“The only courage you ever need is the courage to live the life you want.”
“Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.”
“The key to realizing a dream is to focus not on success but on significance – and then even the small steps and little victories along your path will take on greater meaning.”