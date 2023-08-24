10 Inspirational Quotes By
Amitabh Bachchan
The successful person is the one who learns from the failures.
The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.
I
keep on doing my own thing. The whole world has a different way of looking at
my life.
Age is just a number, and you are as old as you think you are.
Life is not about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.
Do not try to be original; just try to be good.
I have never really been confident about my career at any stage.
Every day is a new day, and you’ll never be able to find happiness if you don’t move on.
The vision you have in your mind, the ideal that you have in your heart – that is your real strength.
In life, honesty and reality can be sometimes very tough, but it’s the only way to live.