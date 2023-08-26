10 Inspirational Quotes by  Karl Max

“Surround yourself with people who make you happy. People who make you laugh, who help you when you’re in need. People who genuinely care. They are the ones worth keeping in your life. Everyone else is just passing through.”
“The only antidote to mental suffering is physical pain.”
“We should not say that one man’s hour is worth another man’s hour, but rather that one man during an hour is worth just as much as another man during an hour. Time is everything, man is nothing: he is at the most time’s carcass.”
“Experience praises the most happy the one who made the most people happy.”
“I am nothing but I must be everything.”
“To be radical is to grasp things by the root.”
“Necessity is blind until it becomes conscious. Freedom is the consciousness of necessity.”