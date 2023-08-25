10 Inspirational Quotes By Marvel & DC Superheroes
Producer: Riya Ashok
If there is nothing but what we make in this world, brothers, let us make it good.
― Beta Ray Bill
You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.
― The Dark Knight
You never know. You hope for the best and make do with what you get.
― Nick Fury
With great power comes great responsibility.
― Spiderman
The first rule of going on the run is: walk, don’t run.
― Black Widow
Faith is my sword. Truth is my shield. Knowledge, my armour.
― Stephen Strange
Once I claim what is mine, the answers you seek shall be yours.
― Thor
Only love can save the universe. So I stay. I fight and give for the world. This is my mission in life.
― Diana Prince
Life doesn’t give us purpose. We give life purpose.
― The Flash