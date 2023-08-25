10 Inspirational Quotes By Marvel & DC Superheroes

Producer:  Riya Ashok

If there is nothing but what we make in this world, brothers, let us make it good.  ― Beta Ray Bill

You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. ― The Dark Knight

You never know. You hope for the best and make do with what you get.  ― Nick Fury 

With great power comes great responsibility.  ― Spiderman 

The first rule of going on the run is: walk, don’t run.  ― Black Widow 

Faith is my sword. Truth is my shield. Knowledge, my armour.  ― Stephen Strange 

Once I claim what is mine, the answers you seek shall be yours.  ― Thor 

Only love can save the universe. So I stay. I fight and give for the world. This is my mission in life.  ― Diana Prince 

Life doesn’t give us purpose. We give life purpose.  ― The Flash 