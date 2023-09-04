10 Inspirational Quotes by Pele on Winning
Producer: Riya Ashok
Success isn’t determined by how many times you win, but by how you play the week after you lose.
If you are first you are first. If you are second, you are nothing.
Enthusiasm is everything. It must be taut and vibrating like a guitar string.
The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning.
There is always someone out there getting better than you by training harder than you.
People argue between Pele or Maradona. Di Stéfano is the best, much more complete.
Everything on earth is a game. A passing thing. We all end up dead. We all end up the same, don’t we?
The ambition should always be to play an elegant game.
No individual can win a game by himself.
If you don’t give education to people, it is easy to manipulate them.