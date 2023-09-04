10 Inspirational Quotes by
Ratan Tata
Producer: Nishad T
Take the stones people throw at you, and use them to build a monument.
I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.
I have been constantly telling people to encourage people, to question the unquestioned and not to be ashamed to bring up new ideas, new processes to get things done.
Innovation is taking two things that already exist and putting them together in a new way.
None can destroy iron, but its own rust can! Likewise, none can destroy a person, but his own mindset can.
The day I am not able to fly will be a sad day for me.
Don’t be serious, enjoy life as it comes.
If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.
I have always been very confident and very upbeat about the future potential of India. I think it is a great country with great potential.
The people who build the future are those who know that greater things are achieved when many small things are put together.