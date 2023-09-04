10 Inspirational Quotes For Teachers

Producer: Nishad T

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.                               — Brad Henry

The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don’t tell you what to see.            — Alexandra K. Trenfor

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.                                  — Unknown

Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.                         — Colleen Wilcox

The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.                    — Mark Van Doren

Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.                         — Solomon Ortiz

The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.                       — William Arthur

Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.             — William Butler Yeats

To teach is to touch a life forever.                                  — Unknown