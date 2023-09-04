10 Inspirational Quotes For Teachers
Producer: Nishad T
A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning.
— Brad Henry
The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don’t tell you what to see.
— Alexandra K. Trenfor
The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.
— Unknown
Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.
— Colleen Wilcox
The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.
— Mark Van Doren
Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.
— Solomon Ortiz
The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.
— William Arthur
Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.
— William Butler Yeats
To teach is to touch a life forever.
— Unknown