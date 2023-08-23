Producer:  Peuli Bakshi Editor: Mohit Bisht

10 Inspiring Nelson Mandela Quotes

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

It always seems impossible until it’s done.

I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.

Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.

After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.

For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.

Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.

Money won’t create success, the freedom to make it will.

A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.