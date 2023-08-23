10 Inspiring Plant-Based Quotes For Life
Producer: Nishad T
The Creation of a Thousand Forests is in One Acorn.
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
The Clearest Way Into The Universe is Through a Forest Wilderness.
—
John Muir
The Love of Gardening is a Seed Once Sown That Never Dies.
—
Gertrude Jekyll
In Every Walk With Nature, One Receives Far More Than He Seeks.
— John Muir
To Plant A Garden is to Believe in Tomorrow.
— Audrey Hepburn
Plants Do Not Grow Merely to Satisfy Ambitions or to Fulfill Good Intentions.
— Liberty Hyde Bailey
The Earth Laughs In Flowers.
—
Ralph Waldo Emerson
The Flower Doesn’t Dream of the Bee. It Blossoms And The Bee Comes.
— Mark Nepo
Adopt The Pace of Nature: Her Secret is Patience.
— Ralph Waldo Emerson
To See a World in a Grain of Sand and Heaven in a Wildflower, Hold Infinity in the Palm of Your Hand and Eternity in an Hour.
— William Blake