10 Inspiring Plant-Based Quotes For Life

Producer:  Nishad T

The Creation of a Thousand Forests is in One Acorn.  — Ralph Waldo Emerson

The Clearest Way Into The Universe is Through a Forest Wilderness.  John Muir

The Love of Gardening is a Seed Once Sown That Never Dies.  Gertrude Jekyll

In Every Walk With Nature, One Receives Far More Than He Seeks. — John Muir

To Plant A Garden is to Believe in Tomorrow.  — Audrey Hepburn

Plants Do Not Grow Merely to Satisfy Ambitions or to Fulfill Good Intentions.  — Liberty Hyde Bailey

The Earth Laughs In Flowers.  Ralph Waldo Emerson

The Flower Doesn’t Dream of the Bee. It Blossoms And The Bee Comes.  — Mark Nepo

Adopt The Pace of Nature: Her Secret is Patience.  — Ralph Waldo Emerson

To See a World in a Grain of Sand and Heaven in a Wildflower, Hold Infinity in the Palm of Your Hand and Eternity in an Hour.  — William Blake