10 Inspiring Quotes By Bill Gates  

“Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.”
“We all need people who will give us feedback. That’s how we improve.”
“Everyone needs a coach. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a basketball player, a tennis player, a gymnast, or a bridge player.”
“Don’t compare yourself with anyone in this world … if you do so, you are insulting yourself.”
“It’s fine to celebrate success, but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.”
“If you are born poor it’s not your mistake. But if you die poor it’s your mistake.”
“Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.”
“If you can’t make it good, at least make it look good.”