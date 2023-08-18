10 Inspiring Quotes By Bill Gates  

Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh

“Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.”

“We all need people who will give us feedback. That’s how we improve.”

“Patience is a key element of success.”

“Everyone needs a coach. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a basketball player, a tennis player, a gymnast, or a bridge player.”

“Don’t compare yourself with anyone in this world … if you do so, you are insulting yourself.”

You may also like

“It’s fine to celebrate success, but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.”

“If you are born poor it’s not your mistake. But if you die poor it’s your mistake.”

“Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.”

“Life is not fair, get used to it.”

“If you can’t make it good, at least make it look good.”