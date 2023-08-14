10 Inspiring Quotes By India’s Freedom Fighters

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
“Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man.”
“Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?”
“Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumhe azadi dunga!”
“Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.”
“If your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth if it is not of service to the motherland?”
“We want deeper sincerity of motive, a greater courage in speech and earnestness in action.”
“In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end.”