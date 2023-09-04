10 Inspiring Quotes by Lionel Messi
Producer: Riya Ashok
“You can overcome anything, if and if only you love something enough.”
“You have to fight to achieve your dreams. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it.”
“I start early and I stay late, day after day, year after year, it took me 17 years and 114 days to become an overnight success.”
“I’m happy with a ball at my feet. My motivation comes from playing the game I love.”
“It takes sacrifice as well as talent.”
“My ambition is always to get better and better.”
“The best decisions aren’t made with your mind, but with your instincts.”
“If I hadn’t had support, I wouldn’t have been able to fulfill my dreams.”
“In football as in watchmaking, talent and elegance mean nothing without rigour and precision.”
“Sometimes, you have to accept you can’t win all the time.”